Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 26, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on November 25; Kathmandu and Lalitpur are the only districts in Nepal with over 500 active COVID-19 cases
- Health Ministry does not have a database on how many people have missed/not turned up for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines
- South African scientists say a new variant of COVID-19 — B.1.1.529 — carrying a high number of mutations has been found in South Africa; variant responsible for increase in number of infections in their country and has also been seen in Botswana and Hong Kong
- Switzerland swaps places with COVAX in COVID-19 vaccine delivery scheme making delivery of vaccines possible to COVAX-aided countries by December-end