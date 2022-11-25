Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 25, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has designated four hospitals for free treatment of acid attack victims throughout the country.

• The mortality rate of children under the age of 5 years has decreased by 6 % in the last five years, while neonatal mortality remains the same.

• The number of adolescent girls giving birth at a young age has decreased to 14 % in the last five years; it is highest in Karnali and Madhesh provinces.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 6 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 30 recoveries. Currently, there are 345 active cases in the country.