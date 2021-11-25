Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 25, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on November 24; rate of COVID-19 infection based on tests done has been recorded at less than 4 per cent since beginning of Mangsir (November 17)

• With public failing to show up, vaccination rates slump and local levels suspend vaccination drives; experts see the need to make sure people take the jab to beat the infection; Germany to provide 4,200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX from first week of December; Education Ministry has decided to vaccinate all school-level students against COVID-19

• Large number of people visiting Patan Mental Hospital complaining of post-COVID-19 problems