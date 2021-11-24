Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 24, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on November 23
- Nepal postpones resumption of Covishield supply under COVAX from November 22 to 29; nearly 6,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive within next month-and-half
- 69.9 per cent of total population does not still have access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Ministry; Government aims to inoculate entire population above 18 years of age by mid-December
- Nepal and India sign MoU on Reciprocal Recognition of Vaccine Certificate between the two nations
- Nepal to send 150 swab samples of COVID-19-infected to UK’s Public Health England for whole-genome sequencing