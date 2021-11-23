Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 23, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 367 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 22

  • COVID-19 vaccine to be given to all pregnant women who’ve completed the first trimester; Lalitpur Metropolitan City to administer Covishield and Vero Cell doses from Sunday to Friday; Kathmandu Metropolitan City has set up immunization centers at 4 entry points to vaccinate those above 18 entering the Valley from other districts

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Pfizer vaccine being given to teens below the age of 18 but without prior announcement

