Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 23, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 367 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 22
COVID-19 vaccine to be given to all pregnant women who’ve completed the first trimester; Lalitpur Metropolitan City to administer Covishield and Vero Cell doses from Sunday to Friday; Kathmandu Metropolitan City has set up immunization centers at 4 entry points to vaccinate those above 18 entering the Valley from other districts
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Pfizer vaccine being given to teens below the age of 18 but without prior announcement