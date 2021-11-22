Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 22, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 232 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 21; pressure of COVID-19 patients has not reduced in ICUs as compared to the decreasing number of infections
- Pfizer vaccine being given to children aged 12-17 years in Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts from November 21; Vero Cell and AstraZeneca shots to be given from four bus stops of Kathmandu from November 21; COVID-19 vaccination drive has not resumed after Tihar as vaccine demand looks saturated; Parbat has begun vaccination of everyone above 18 years of age
- Pregnant women afraid of getting COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal as they fear it might put the unborn child at risk
- Experts have advised the government to make preparations to arrange COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as it has already been 6 months since people got the second dose
- Vendor in Wuhan market identified as first known COVID-19 case, according to US study
- Zimbabwe’s resistance to COVID-19 has stupefied scientists as they see the country doing better even when they don’t have the vaccines or resources to fight the pandemic