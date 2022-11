EMERGING THEME(S)

• The city hospital of Raskot Municipality and Tilagufa Municipality of Kalikot district have started providing specialist services in the villages.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 2 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 14 recoveries. Currently, there are 420 active cases in the country.

• Dengue infection has been confirmed in 823 people from 17th September to 16th November in Tanahun district.