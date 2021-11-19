Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 19, 2021)

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada has said with no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, people no longer need wait for their turn to get vaccinated; they can visit any immunization center and get vaccinated; government’s aim to vaccinate 50,000 people with Pfizer vaccine within a week may not be met as only 3,220 persons have taken the shot 3 days before deadline; Chitwan has vaccinated around 80 per cent of its population against COVID-19