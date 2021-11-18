Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 18, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 363 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 17; five districts including Humla, Dolpa, Jajarkot, Manang and Okhaldhunga are COVID-19-free with zero cases reported, while Kathmandu and Lalitpur are in the red zone with over 500 active cases

45 per cent of population in Gandaki Province fully vaccinated, 66 per cent have got the first dose, claims Province’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Kumar Khadka; says they will soon announce Gandaki as completely vaccinated province