Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 18, 2021)

Situation Report
Originally published

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 363 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 17; five districts including Humla, Dolpa, Jajarkot, Manang and Okhaldhunga are COVID-19-free with zero cases reported, while Kathmandu and Lalitpur are in the red zone with over 500 active cases

  • 45 per cent of population in Gandaki Province fully vaccinated, 66 per cent have got the first dose, claims Province’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Kumar Khadka; says they will soon announce Gandaki as completely vaccinated province

  • Second dose of Vero Cell being given in Lalitpur on November 18 and 19

