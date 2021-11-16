Nepal + 4 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 16, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 367 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 15; number of COVID-19 infections has been decreasing in Province 1
Government working to facilitate ultra-cold freezer to store at least 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at minus-80 degrees Celsius
Ignoring Supreme Court order, the government is still charging the public for PCR test, while private labs charging exorbitant rates