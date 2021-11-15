Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 15, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 291 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on November 14; COVID-19 shots to be given regularly from major Kathmandu Valley hospitals from next week; vaccination drive with Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to be started for 50,000 people above the age of 12 with 8 underlying problems from November 14
- European Medicines Agency has listed rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine; also assessing reports of a rare blood condition following inoculation with Moderna’s shot
- Low participation for final phase trial for COVID-19 vaccine in two hospitals of Nepal