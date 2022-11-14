Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 14, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The Mistry of Health and Population (MoHP) has decided to change the schedule of administration of Fractional Dose Inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV).

• Laboratory workers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic risking their lives will be honored with the 'COVID-19 PCR Hero' award.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 15 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 30 recoveries. Currently, there are 514 active cases in the country.

• More than 51,000 people have been infected with dengue this year; 57 people have died so far.

• Tigiz Pharma Pvt Ltd has made it easier for patients by manufacturing anti-cancer drugs in Nepal; 7 types of drugs have already been introduced while other are on the way.