Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 12, 2021)

Nepal reported 301 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on November 11; flu cases soar as winter sets in though COVID-19 scare is not over yet

Nepal to obtain enough vaccines to immunize all adults against COVID-19 by mid-April, more than 50,000,000 doses of vaccine have been ensured as of now: Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada