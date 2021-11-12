Nepal + 2 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 12, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 301 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on November 11; flu cases soar as winter sets in though COVID-19 scare is not over yet
Nepal to obtain enough vaccines to immunize all adults against COVID-19 by mid-April, more than 50,000,000 doses of vaccine have been ensured as of now: Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada
Private hospitals found to have claimed up to 4 times more than the cost of treatment of COVID-19 patients presenting fake bills; government to reimburse the claims only after necessary investigation