Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 12, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 301 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on November 11; flu cases soar as winter sets in though COVID-19 scare is not over yet

  • Nepal to obtain enough vaccines to immunize all adults against COVID-19 by mid-April, more than 50,000,000 doses of vaccine have been ensured as of now: Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada

  • Private hospitals found to have claimed up to 4 times more than the cost of treatment of COVID-19 patients presenting fake bills; government to reimburse the claims only after necessary investigation

