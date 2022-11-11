Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 11, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center has started Cardiovascular Hybrid Theater with advanced Cardio CT Scan service for the first time in the country.
- The number of HIV infected people in Sindhupalchowk has reached 121; 53 women and 68 men are among the infected.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 16 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 13 recoveries. Currently, there are 563 active cases in the country.
- Dengue infection has been confirmed in 51,177 people since last July; 57 infected people have died so far.
- The anti-cancer drugs produced by Tizig Pharma has started to be used in various hospitals of Nepal as well as in India.