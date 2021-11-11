Skip to main content
Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 11, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 387 new COVID-19 cases on November 10
- Pfizer vaccine to be administered from November 14-20 from 24 major government hospitals across the nation; to be given to those above the age of 12 with underlying health conditions
- 7,464,914 people have been given complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 8,747,712 have received the first dose as of November 9: Health Ministry
