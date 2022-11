RECURRING THEME(S)

• 7 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 12 recoveries. Currently, there are 567 active cases in the country.

• A free ultrasound camp has been conducted on 5th of November at Jitpur Phedi-3 of Tarakeshwar Municipality on the occasion of 11th World Radiology Day.

• 1,166 people have been infected with dengue in the last 9 days; 57 patients have died so far