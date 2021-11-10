Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 10, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 433 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on November 9: COVID-19 infection rate increased to 6.12 per cent on November 7 from 3.53 the previous day; with people crowding markets, and schools, cinema halls reopening, doctors have warned that it is not yet time to stop adhering to public health safety protocols as is being seen now; COVID-19 vaccination drive has slowed down
- Cabinet has given its nod to the proposal to procure 6,000,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Health Ministry had sent proposal to Prime Minister’s Office to tackle hurdles seen in the procurement of Pfizer vaccine doses
- Some recently received Vero Cell vaccine doses being stored inside refrigerator-installed vehicle due to lack of proper freezer to store the same; People’s Liberation Army has given 300,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine to Nepal Army
- Health Ministry plans to buy 5 million doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Schools to reopen in-person classes from next week