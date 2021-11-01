Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 1, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 376 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on October 31; number of COVID-19 tests being done has been decreasing in Rupandehi, people opting to get treated and recuperate at home
- COVID-19 vaccination drive has not been as effective as expected, experts opine at present rate of vaccination it is impossible to meet government’s target to vaccinate 100 per cent eligible population by April 22, 2022
- Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada says private health institutions charging for COVID-19 treatment which were not carried out, or presenting fake bills
- Maldives sending 201,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Nepal