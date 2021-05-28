Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 28, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reports 6,731 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths on May 27; infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Udayapur, and hill districts of the east like Ilam, Khotang, Taplejung, Dhankuta; Gorkha’s Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality seeks provincial, federal help to control spread of the pandemic

No active contact tracing in Lumbini could spell disaster

Panic buying after news of new stringent restrictions causes crowds in Capital’s shops, marketplaces which health experts say could result in rise in infections in days to come; Salt Trading Corporation and Nepal Food Management and Trading Company to make home deliveries

Vaccine Advisory Committee advises government to ask for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine produced in US, Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine produced in other nations as alternative to Covishield under COVAX; Nepal preparing to bring Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine under COVAX

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on vaccine-procurement mode, calls up Chinese and Indian presidents, plans to call up US and Russian presidents next; Congress leader Gagan Thapa requests US to give 12,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Nepal; confusion over booster dose date sees a big turnout at Lalitpur Health Office

Government has dispatched 1.7 million Antigen Test kits nationwide; officials aim to carry out 25,000 tests daily; Parbat has just 350 Antigen Test kits, needs 50,000 units to do more tests as COVID-19 confirmed in 50 per cent of tests done