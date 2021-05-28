Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 28, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reports 6,731 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths on May 27; infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Udayapur, and hill districts of the east like Ilam, Khotang, Taplejung, Dhankuta; Gorkha’s Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality seeks provincial, federal help to control spread of the pandemic

  • No active contact tracing in Lumbini could spell disaster

  • Panic buying after news of new stringent restrictions causes crowds in Capital’s shops, marketplaces which health experts say could result in rise in infections in days to come; Salt Trading Corporation and Nepal Food Management and Trading Company to make home deliveries

  • Vaccine Advisory Committee advises government to ask for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine produced in US, Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine produced in other nations as alternative to Covishield under COVAX; Nepal preparing to bring Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine under COVAX

  • President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on vaccine-procurement mode, calls up Chinese and Indian presidents, plans to call up US and Russian presidents next; Congress leader Gagan Thapa requests US to give 12,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Nepal; confusion over booster dose date sees a big turnout at Lalitpur Health Office

  • Government has dispatched 1.7 million Antigen Test kits nationwide; officials aim to carry out 25,000 tests daily; Parbat has just 350 Antigen Test kits, needs 50,000 units to do more tests as COVID-19 confirmed in 50 per cent of tests done

  • COVID-19 pandemic has pushed children as young as 8 to more dangerous and abusive jobs: Human Rights Watch

