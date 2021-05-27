Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 27, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reports 6,677 new COVID-19 infections, 145 deaths on May 26, more recoveries than infections after a long time; mortality rate in Province 1 has risen; infection spreading rapidly in rural areas as asymptomatic persons are unwilling to go for test, are staying in home isolation, freely mingling with others; in many places people still not following COVID-19 health protocols

• China to provide 1,000,000 doses of vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance

• Government readying to declare Health Emergency, first meeting of COVID-19 Crisis Management Center Directorate has instructed CCMC, ministries concerned of the same; Nepal Army says no need for Health Emergency as COVID-19 spread can be controlled if work being done now is conducted effectively

• Bhojpur’s Sadananda Municipality lacks ambulances as both have broken down; COVID-19 patients are compelled to walk two days to reach home after treatment

• Uncertainty brought on by COVID-19 second wave has challenged Nepal’s economy: Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank

• EU to donate 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries by yearend