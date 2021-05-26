Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 26, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reports 8,387 new COVID-19 cases, 169 deaths on May 25; 49 Bal Mandir kids test positive; infections declining in hotspot Birgunj, remote villages of Panchthar emerging as hotspots; Bhangaha of Mahottari sealed after more than 50 COVID-19 cases found
- Government making preparations to declare health emergency to suppress protest activities, Ministry of Health and Population has tabled a proposal for it on the advice of health experts; jail time and hefty fine for Valley’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Ordinance flouters; ex Lieutenant General Balananda Sharma appointed Chief of COVID-19 Crisis Management Center
- Prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley extended by one more week, more stringent provisions to be in place
- Government has started initiative to procure 10,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from US and UK; importing vaccine is the priority, says PM KP Sharma Oli
- Government to take a loan of Rs 31,600,000,000 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients
- Not just equipment and infrastructure, Nepal lacks technical human resources to run critical care and intensive units
- COVID-19 infections force Gandaki farmers to work fields on their own, lending no help or workers to neighbors, receiving none as is traditionally practiced leading to questions about future of food security; Myagdi farmers start paddy planting donning masks
- Wall Street Journal article gives new details lending fresh impetus to ‘lab leak’ theory regarding COVID-19 origins
Recurring Themes:
- Valley’s poor worry about food as government mulls extending prohibitory orders by another week
- Dolpa doctors warn of stopping all medical services if they are not paid risk allowance and other facilities fixed by the government
- Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha rules out Secondary Education Examinations this year too