Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 25, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- 7,220 new COVID-19 cases, 185 fatalities reported on May 24; COVID-19 cases on the rise in rural areas, according to Ministry of Health and Population; health experts say it is spreading rapidly in 50 districts stressing again on importance of tracing the mode of transmission and strict adherence to prohibitory orders to curb the spread
- COVID-19 infections to decline after next 4 weeks, according to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi, hints at the possibility of imposing a health emergency to curb the spread of the infection; Prof Dr Jageshwar Gautam appointed Chief Administrative Officer of COVID-19 Unified Hospital
- COVAX unable to supply provide COVID-19 vaccine before next year, asks Nepal to look for other options apart from Covishield; Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali asks US for COVID-19 vaccine
- Government revises gap from 8-12 weeks for the booster dose of Covishield to after 16 weeks of getting the first dose for those above 65 years waiting for their second dose
- It takes 1 week for Gorkha to get PCR reports as it does not have its own PCR lab, healthcare workers worried this might aid in the community transmission of COVID-19 as people mingle, roam around freely waiting for the reports to come, same is the case with Lamjung and Parbat; Gorkha local levels give priority to Antigen Test; Province 1 short of PCR test reagent for last 3 days