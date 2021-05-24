Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 24, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

7,598 new COVID-19 cases, 193 deaths reported on May 23; infection rate down by 5.7 per cent this week; doctors emphasize importance of going for test for those showing symptoms including fever, common cold, body aches; cases rising rapidly in Sudurpaschim Province, new hotspots like Hungi in Palpa emerging

Symptoms similar to that of black fungus seen in 5 COVID-19 patients at Birgunj’s Narayani Hospital

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli says government making efforts to vaccinate everyone against COVID-19 before the polls, slams criticism of call for elections

Public health experts have appealed to the government to repeal its call for elections; call for November polls amidst the pandemic is an unforgivable, callous move of the government, say public health expert; observers says elections not possible, will only invite disaster; Nepal Medical Association labels it an insensitive move

President Bidya Devi Bhandari issues COVID-19 Crisis Management Ordinance-2078 that calls for an integrated treatment system to be implemented under a unified hospital under Ministry of Health and Population; a health emergency may be declared if situation so demands

UK to provide 2,000,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Nepal under COVAX; will be useful in inoculating those who’ve taken the first dose of Covishield

Kathmandu, other places facing shortage of Cetamol; Sudurpaschim Province faces shortage of essential drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients; Province 1 labs suspending PCR testing due to shortage of reagent needed for the test

Sudurpaschim ambulance drivers infected after ferrying COVID-19 patients, fear they might spread the infection; say risk is greater as local levels haven’t managed separate ambulances for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients

People refusing to stay in isolation facilities, fleeing in Baitadi