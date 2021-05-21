Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 21, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

8,227 new cases of COVID-19, 190 deaths reported on May 20; 2,599 deaths reported in last 36 days; infection rate in Kathmandu Valley seems to be declining, on the rise outside of the Valley; National Public Health Laboratory facilitates swab collection from homes

Nepal making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines; Health and Foreign Affairs ministry officials blame each other for not doing enough to acquire vaccines on time

COVID-19 patients choosing to self-medicate or rely on local pharmacies for treatment proving to be fatal, point out health expert; non-COVID patients reluctant to visit hospitals for fear of getting infected; people of hill, mountain regions not going for tests, opting for self-medication

Locals of Itahari’s Sunaulo Basti run away as team arrives to carry out Antigen Testing, 9 tested, 8 test positive for COVID-19