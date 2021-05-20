Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 20, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Epidemiology and Disease Control Division says new COVID-19 variant — B.1.617.2 — is 50 per cent more infectious than previous variants; it is aggressive and deadly, warns Director of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital

Nepal reports 8,064 new COVID-19 infections, 246 deaths on May 19; infection in Nepal reported as being highest in age group of 20-39 years, those in 30-39 group most affected

Government finally starts procurement process of COVID-19 vaccines from India and Russia, has not initiated it with China as Department of Drug Administration does not have address of Chinese company to send the correspondence to; Serum Institute of India will start exporting its COVID-19 vaccine only by the yearend

Maternal mortality up as COVID-19 second wave disrupts health services putting pregnant women, new mothers at greater risk

Government charging from Rs 18,000 to 28,000 for wood needed for cremation of COVID-dead; COVID-19 Crisis Management Center says government is bearing the cost of managing the bodies of COVID-dead

Government’s plan to start ‘Unified COVID Hospital’ in Bir Hospital’s new building not materializing; hospital makes preparations to start operations on its own; government to provide free COVID-19 treatment at 30 private hospitals of seven provinces; sets up two case monitoring committees under Dr Bhagwan Koirala