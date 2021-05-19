Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 19, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• New variant of coronavirus — B.1.617.2 — found in Nepal: Health Ministry

• 8,136 new COVID-19 cases, 196 deaths reported on May 18; Nepal’s death rate comparatively higher than other South Asian countries, says ex-director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division; two wards of Belaka and Triyuga municipalities sealed

• COVID-19 third wave may start sooner than later, kids and those not vaccinated more at risk from the infection, say health experts emphasizing on the need for vaccination

• With COVAX in limbo, Nepal’s COVID-19 vaccination drive faces serious uncertainties; government doesn’t have the vaccine to administer booster dose to 65-plus group

• Darchula has no PCR testing machines, has to rely on Antigen Tests for COVID-19 confirmation, but now facing shortage of Antigen Test kits; hundreds in Ramechhap showing COVID-like symptoms, but no testing, treatment done as district lacks PCR facility; patients of other illnesses in Sindhuli getting medicines from pharmacies as COVID-19 patients being treated in district hospital for lack of a COVID-hospital; no contact tracing in Makwanpur though cases surging

• Health Ministry’s data on empty beds in hospitals incorrect; government planning a unified command for COVID-19 response for leadership in Health Ministry; Supreme Court orders government to ensure COVID-19 infected do not leave hospitals without getting treatment, asks for fortnightly report

• Health Ministry urges the public to abide by prohibitory orders in the fight against COVID-19; flouting of prohibitory orders rampant in back alleys, old quarters of the Capital; Sarlahi locals openly flouting prohibition