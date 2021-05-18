Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 18, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reports 9,198 new COVID-19 cases, 214 fatalities on May 16; recoveries are rising — 6,648 on May 16, highest till date; infection rate in Kathmandu Valley, some urban centers have declined, but too early to say if infection has decreased nationwide as virus has spread to rural areas, according to Health Ministry

• Weak health infrastructure in villages of Nepal could mean a looming disaster as COVID-19 infections could peak this week

• Government to bring new ordinance to control COVID-19 pandemic; scrap Epidemiology and Disease Control Division and set up Center of Disease Control proposed; government hospitals in Kathmandu start COVID-OPD service

• Government starts procurement process of 2,000,000 doses of Vero Cell from China; first 1,000,000 doses to arrive by first week of June

• Sudurpaschim’s COVID-19-infected are the losers between the ego clash between federal and provincial governments; Province’s Butwal, Nepalgunj and Dhangadi have become COVID-19 hotspots

• Province 1 facing shortage of COVID-19 test kits, reagents; Antigen Tests halted

• COVID-19-infected have become more panicky, lost their strong willpower this time around, observe healthcare workers

• Supreme Court has issued mandamus order to government to put an end to the dismal COVID-19 situation; SC’s Bar Association has slammed the government for negligence and inefficiency in its handling of COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in loss of many lives

• Around 3,000,000 laborers have lost their livelihood as a result of the imposition of prohibitory orders