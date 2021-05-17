Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (May 17, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli admits he had not estimated COVID-19 infection would spread to this extent in the country; says he’d believed Nepalis’ immune system to be strong enough to fight the virus; COVID-19 Crisis Management Center avers more legal structures needed to fight the pandemic; Finance Minister ensures Rs 4,318,560,000 for control of COVID-19 infection

• Nepal reports 7,316 new COVID-19 infections, 145 deaths on May 16; infection spreading rapidly in Taplejung, Kavre, Sindhupalchowk; Surkhet stares at increased chance of starvation; COVID-19 patients in Parasi who ingested typhoid medicine critical

• Health Ministry to manage oxygen supply to hospitals once again; quota system lifted; Finance Minister says no more oxygen shortage from now onwards as steps have been taken, okays budget to set up oxygen plant and pipeline in 3 hospitals; Siddhartha Bank to provide ‘oxygen loans’

• Analysts say it would be great if reappointed PM KP Oli turned his focus on COVID-19 now; Parliamentarians get their booster dose, even family members of some, some ex-lawmakers; timely booster dose for senior citizens still in limbo; Health Ministry asks people not to keep oxygen cylinders at homes, while Deputy PM urges Kathmandu Mayors’ Forum to work with federal government

• International help or promises to help Nepal fight COVID-19 pandemic start coming in; United Nations ready to help, US and China to provide assistance worth US$2,750,000, Rs 90,000,000 to Nepal respectively

• Health Ministry says Nepal’s COVID-19 infection has peaked, health experts expect decrease in number in coming days; Even if number of new infections plateau, death rate will keep rising, say experts; Looking at India’s pattern, experts here expect infections to decrease within two to four weeks