Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 7, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 54 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on 6 March; COVID-19 infection in Nepal has decreased by 50%, infection rate was confirmed at 1.9% on 5 March; Health Ministry has requested all to keep following public safety health protocols
  • Nepal to continue procuring Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11 year-olds despite reports stating it could be less effective in children in this age group as it’s the only jab recommended by World Health Organization for 5-11 year-olds
  • COVID-19 prohibitory orders lifted across Kathmandu Valley from 5 March

