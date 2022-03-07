Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 7, 2022)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 54 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on 6 March; COVID-19 infection in Nepal has decreased by 50%, infection rate was confirmed at 1.9% on 5 March; Health Ministry has requested all to keep following public safety health protocols
- Nepal to continue procuring Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-11 year-olds despite reports stating it could be less effective in children in this age group as it’s the only jab recommended by World Health Organization for 5-11 year-olds
- COVID-19 prohibitory orders lifted across Kathmandu Valley from 5 March