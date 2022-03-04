Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 4, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on 3 March
  • Vaccination against COVID-19 in Nepal is not equally distributed according to country’s geographical terrain — 67% of Tarai population vaccinated as compared to 78% in mountain districts, 75% in hill districts
  • Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy in 5-11 year-olds fell 56% from 68% to 12%; researchers say this highlights importance to study alternative vaccines for children, mask wearing to prevent transmission

