Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 28, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, no death on 27 March

• Limited access, timely/convenient vaccination is one of the key challenges to boosting vaccination uptake, confidence in Nepal, according to a study; as vaccine uptake drops, government to supply Pfizer-BioNTech doses as per demand, will ask COVAX to delay or halt vaccine shipments if vaccine uptake does not pick up; Nepal and China sign pact on vaccine shipment, China to provide 4 000 000 anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal