Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 23, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 35 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on 22 March
  • US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci warns of highly contagious subvariant of Omicron variant of COVID-19 — BA.2, says this could lead to another uptick in coronavirus cases in the US

RECURRING THEME(S):

  • 64.2% of total population completely vaccinated against COVID-19 till date, 75% given at least 1 dose

Related Content