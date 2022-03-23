Skip to main content
Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 23, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 35 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on 22 March
- US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci warns of highly contagious subvariant of Omicron variant of COVID-19 — BA.2, says this could lead to another uptick in coronavirus cases in the US
RECURRING THEME(S):
- 64.2% of total population completely vaccinated against COVID-19 till date, 75% given at least 1 dose
