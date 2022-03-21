Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 21, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, no death on 20 March; COVID-19 cases declining in Nepal, seriously ill patients limited to Bagmati Province
- World Health Organization warns that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, reports rising cases in weekly data
- Government dithering on COVID-19 jabs even as World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is not over; no substantial work done to ensure children aged 5-11 years get their vaccine against COVID-19; 93% of Nepalis have been vaccinated against COVID-19, 81.2% have been fully vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Nepal via air or road, persons wanting to undergo treatment in hospitals exempt from PCR test
- China reports its first COVID-19 deaths in over a year
- Third phase trial of mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 halted in Nepal as Chinese company supposed to conduct the trial says most of the target population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 here