Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 14, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, no death on 13 March; Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts no longer in the red zone; Manang, Mustang and Jumla do not have active COVID-19 cases

• Warning issued for Delta-Omicron recombinant virus; World Health Organization has said studies on its severity and transmissibility underway

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Health Ministry has asked all 753 local levels to speed up the pace of vaccination as deadline to vaccinate all eligible population against COVID-19 approaches; 62.6% fully vaccinated as of now