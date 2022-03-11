Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (March 11, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, no death on 10 March

• New COVID-19 infections and deaths have continued to fall globally in the past week — infections dropped by 5%, deaths by 8%; only Western Pacific saw a rise reporting 46% increase

• Nepal’s booster uptake has been sluggish — 1 515 507 vaccinated in last 52 days so far

• PCR report not needed if passengers flying to Nepal from other countries have COVID-19 vaccine card proving they’ve been fully vaccinated