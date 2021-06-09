Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 9, 2021)

Originally published

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths on June 7; Sudurpaschim Province records zero COVID-19 death, first time since second wave; no COVID-19 infection reported in Mustang’s Loghekar Damodarkunda Rural Municipality till date; almost every household in Dalit Tole of Khadachakra Rural Municiplaity, Kalikot has members suffering from fever, but refuse to go for COVID-19 test for fear of discrimination in their village; no COVID-19 test conducted in Lothar village of Rapti

  • Nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for 60-64 age group underway; Bhaktapur’s Suryabinayak Municipality youth stage protest demanding they be vaccinated too; most Gorkha local levels refuse to take possession of Vero Cell vaccine stating number of doses too less than what is actually required to inoculate 60-64 age group in their levels

  • Testing will serve no purpose if reports are given late

  • Department of Ayurveda and Alternative Medicine stops distribution of Patanjali’s Coronil as it has not been registered at Department of Drug Administration

  • Government working on ways to gradually relax restriction modality from mid-June

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Government is already making plans in preparation for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, according to Health Ministry

  • China’s insistence on non-disclosure agreement was roadblock in COVID-19 vaccine procurement deal, no reply from Russia delayed procurement process: Ex-health minister Hridayesh Tripathi

