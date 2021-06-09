Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 9, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths on June 7; Sudurpaschim Province records zero COVID-19 death, first time since second wave; no COVID-19 infection reported in Mustang’s Loghekar Damodarkunda Rural Municipality till date; almost every household in Dalit Tole of Khadachakra Rural Municiplaity, Kalikot has members suffering from fever, but refuse to go for COVID-19 test for fear of discrimination in their village; no COVID-19 test conducted in Lothar village of Rapti

Nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for 60-64 age group underway; Bhaktapur’s Suryabinayak Municipality youth stage protest demanding they be vaccinated too; most Gorkha local levels refuse to take possession of Vero Cell vaccine stating number of doses too less than what is actually required to inoculate 60-64 age group in their levels

Testing will serve no purpose if reports are given late

Department of Ayurveda and Alternative Medicine stops distribution of Patanjali’s Coronil as it has not been registered at Department of Drug Administration