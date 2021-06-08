Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 8, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 3,370 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths on June 7

• Nepal signs non-disclosure deal with Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm to procure COVID-19 vaccine

• Nepal proposes three modalities to Denmark to procure COVID-19 vaccine from the European nation; Health Ministry says it is not aware of the number of doses Denmark will provide; Department of Health Services says no significant progress made in the procurement process of COVID-19 vaccines from others

• Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang says COVID-19 vaccine procurement is government’s priority; government is already readying for third wave of the pandemic

• Rights activists says women’s right to bodily autonomy in grave danger due to the pandemic; increased threat of sexual violence against differently-abled women especially during prohibitory orders

• Facing starvation and no means to earn their livelihood, Badi women demand Sudurpaschim government to legalize sex work

• Number of suicides has gone up by 1.5 per cent this fiscal year as compared to last

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Ordinance on security of healthcare workers welcomed

• Shortage of paracetamol in the market, pharmacies believe manufacturers have created artificial shortage to raise price