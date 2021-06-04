Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 4, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- US to donate 25 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, Nepal among 17 Asian countries to get a share of 7 million earmarked for the region
- Nepal reports 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths on June 3; Jumla’s Rawatbada village sealed as 9 out of 27 persons tested positive on June 1
- Nepal government asks the British government for information on ‘Nepal variant’ of COVID-19 as published by British newspaper; Health Ministry and World Health Organization say no new variant has been found in Nepal as of now
- Bheri Hospital investigation report concludes patient party had attacked healthcare workers on ‘impulse’ after learning of the death of their relative, has suggested that hospital needs to be careful in such situations in the future
- Authorities facing tough challenge to cremate the COVID-dead as Syangja locals protest using of land near their settlements as cremation grounds
- Bajura’s HIV-infected facing dire times to even put food on table let alone take enough nutrients due to the ongoing prohibitory orders
- A Humla man being carried on stretcher to district hospital dies on the way as no road accessibility to his village and helicopter refuses to fly to pick him unless Rs 950,000 deposited in advance
Recurring Themes:
- 12 infected with black fungus, undergoing treatment at present; 1 succumbs to black fungus in Seti Hospital; TU Teaching Hospital carries out surgery of 2 persons infected with black fungus
- Senior citizens worried about their booster dose, concerned if the vaccine would be as effective if they fail to get the second shot