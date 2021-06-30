Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 30, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal’s COVID-19 infection rate 7 times that of India, so Nepal shouldn’t make strategies to control COVID-19 pandemic based on the Indian model, advise experts; 1,728 new infections, 20 fatalities reported on June 29; hospital wards filling up with COVID-19 recovered patients with various health problems
- Prohibitory orders relaxed, but infection rate has remained stable at 20 per cent, not a rate at which public vehicles should be allowed to start running; health expert warns chain of infection still not broken, so one still has to be very careful while stepping out
- Oxford University study shows Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is more effective if the gap between the first and second doses is of 45 weeks (10 months); Com-COV vaccine trial finds mix-and-match of different COVID-19 vaccines is effective
- Hundreds of Nepali youth making their way towards India in search of jobs after infection ebbs
- Drivers, helpers and passengers of public vehicles not careful enough about following public health protocols on first day of resumption of public transport service in Kathmandu Valley after prohibitory orders