Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 3, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths on June 2, recovery rate climbed to 80.8 per cent; no one in 64 households of Chepang community of Saipam infected with COVID-19, they’re more worried about famine than coronavirus; Mugu has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality

• Nepal starting to see deaths due to mucormycosis (black fungus), some infected being treated in Nepalgunj, Birgunj, Kathmandu, according to Health Ministry; 3 have died in Birgunj, 5 sent to India for further treatment

• Nepal in dire need of COVID-19 vaccines, if no help received soon, situation of hardship will continue, says WHO Representative to Nepal; WHO okays Sinovac-produced COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

• Government to table an ordinance against those who attack healthcare workers, will carry a fine of Rs 200,000 and a jail term of 4 years

• Malnourished kids at risk of death as nutrition rehabilitation centers turned into COVID-19 isolation centers