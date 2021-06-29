Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 29, 2021)

Nepal reported 1,509 new COVID-19 infections, 42 deaths on June 28; COVID-19 infection rate has come down to 15 per cent in Kathmandu Metropolitan City; Banke healthcare facilities amping up for third wave

Health Ministry asks people to report cases if anyone asks for money to administer COVID-19 vaccines as government is providing this free of charge; requests I/NGOs, private offices not to make COVID-19 negative report mandatory; informs post-COVID-19 symptoms can be seen for up to 12 weeks after recovering; second dose of vaccine to be given from July 6 for those who took the first shot in drive that began on June 8