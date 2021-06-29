Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 29, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
More black fungus cases reported in COVID-19 patients but Nepal lacks the drugs to treat this rare fungal infection
Nepal reported 1,509 new COVID-19 infections, 42 deaths on June 28; COVID-19 infection rate has come down to 15 per cent in Kathmandu Metropolitan City; Banke healthcare facilities amping up for third wave
Health Ministry asks people to report cases if anyone asks for money to administer COVID-19 vaccines as government is providing this free of charge; requests I/NGOs, private offices not to make COVID-19 negative report mandatory; informs post-COVID-19 symptoms can be seen for up to 12 weeks after recovering; second dose of vaccine to be given from July 6 for those who took the first shot in drive that began on June 8
Nearly half of 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine China is to provide to arrive in Nepal by July 15
Nepal starts production of remdesivir
Recurring Themes:
Doctor and staff at Tamakoshi’s Malu COVID Hospital manhandled
Not enough trained manpower to operate the ventilators given by donor agencies, different countries