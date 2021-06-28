Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 28, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reported 1,353 new COVID-10 cases, 34 deaths on June 27; if we are not careful, infection due to Delta Plus variant will increase, warns Health Ministry; government to start seroprevalence survey in all 7 provinces once COVID-19 infection rate stabilizes in the country; 4 COVID-19 suspects in Myagdi’s Beni Hospital found to have dengue; COVID-19 infections rising in Kusume of Morang’s Kerabari Rural Municipality
- Nepal in no position to say when the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive, says Dr Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist at Health Ministry; only 2.55 per cent of total population has been fully vaccinated, at this rate it will take Nepal more than 12 years to vaccinate everyone
- National Consumer Forum demands action against those smuggling Covishield vaccine doses through eastern border checkposts and selling them for Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000
- Ventilator bank helps COVID-19-infected Nepalis breathe while cash-strapped Health Ministry gasps; Ventilators received as aid stored in storehouses of most hospitals, not enough trained manpower to operate the machines
- People of Khotang compelled to charter helicopters to fly critically-ill COVID-19 patients despite exorbitant fee, not all can afford it, so many opting to head to Kathmandu via bus once diagnosed though not critical