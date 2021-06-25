Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 25, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has talked over phone with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar about Nepal’s vaccine demand, India has assured it will provide all possible help

Nepal reported 1,577 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on June 24; experts warn of risk of increase in active COVID-19 cases due to relaxation of prohibitory orders

World Health Organization says no evidence that interchanging second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine with Vero Cell vaccine will give effective results

Significant number of staff of country’s national parks not vaccinated

Lalitpur Metropolitan City’s second dose vaccination drive for 75-plus group termed ‘insensitive’ as the elderly made to stand in queues for hours