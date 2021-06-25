Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 25, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has talked over phone with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar about Nepal’s vaccine demand, India has assured it will provide all possible help

  • Nepal reported 1,577 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on June 24; experts warn of risk of increase in active COVID-19 cases due to relaxation of prohibitory orders

  • World Health Organization says no evidence that interchanging second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine with Vero Cell vaccine will give effective results

  • Significant number of staff of country’s national parks not vaccinated

  • Lalitpur Metropolitan City’s second dose vaccination drive for 75-plus group termed ‘insensitive’ as the elderly made to stand in queues for hours

  • Government setting up 8 permanent health desks at checkposts on Nepal-India border

