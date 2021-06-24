Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 24, 2021)

Emerging Themes:

Nepal reported 1,511 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths on June 23; Parbat’s Painyun Rural Municipality sealed till June 29 after 20 out of 50 people test positive; number of districts with more than 500 active COVID-19 cases has come down to 36; number of COVID-19 patients has decreased in Kailali’s Tikapur Hospital, only 1 COVID-19 patient admitted in last 10 days

US has announced distribution of 55 million of 80 million doses of America’s own COVID-19 vaccine supply, 16 million earmarked for Asia; Nepal not to get the vaccines directly from US, may get it via COVAX

China’s Sinopharm to provide 4 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine to Nepal in next 2.5 months, first 1 million to be provided within June, 2 million in July, 1 million in August