Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 23, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal to get 600,000 doses of one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX; US to provide additional 16,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 18 Asian nations including Nepal under COVAX; World Health Organization says there’s a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for COVAX program
- Cabinet okays third phase trial for COVID-19 vaccine to be carried out in Nepal
- No evidence to support that children will be the worst hit in third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, say doctors and child health experts
- Nepal reported 3,703 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on June 22, first time in 2 weeks number of infections has crossed 3,000; 12 out of 31 test positive for COVID-19 in Beldangi Bhutanese refugee camp; infection rate has decreased in Karnali Province, but still high in 4 districts; Panchthar people not following public health protocols, refuse to get tested for COVID-19; celebrations have not stopped in Baglung leading to infections and deaths
Recurring Themes:
- Delta variant’s mutation K417 N, named AY1, detected in 9 out of 47 samples from Nepal; variant confirmed in 10 countries
- China not to reveal the price of COVID-19 vaccine