Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 22, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
Mutation of Delta variant — K417 N — detected in 9 out of 48 samples from Nepal sent to India for gene sequencing; delta variant found to be more dangerous than any other variant found till now, increases hospitalization of infected by 32 to 289 per cent
Third wave of COVID-19 could be deadlier for Nepal given the nation’s low vaccination coverage, lack of government preparedness, and complacency on both authorities’ and people’s part, say experts; 1,584 new COVID-19 cases, 46 fatalities recorded on June 21; Baglung recorded 305 new cases, highest in past 24 hours; 7 hill districts of Province 1 report zero new cases on June 19 and 20
Experts warn that COVID-19 infections may surge again once the prohibitory orders are lifted
Recurring Themes:
- Nation takes steps to reopen after almost 2 months of prohibitory orders; many districts to allow private vehicles on the roads on an odd-even number rule from June 22