Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 22, 2021)

Emerging Themes:

Mutation of Delta variant — K417 N — detected in 9 out of 48 samples from Nepal sent to India for gene sequencing; delta variant found to be more dangerous than any other variant found till now, increases hospitalization of infected by 32 to 289 per cent

Third wave of COVID-19 could be deadlier for Nepal given the nation’s low vaccination coverage, lack of government preparedness, and complacency on both authorities’ and people’s part, say experts; 1,584 new COVID-19 cases, 46 fatalities recorded on June 21; Baglung recorded 305 new cases, highest in past 24 hours; 7 hill districts of Province 1 report zero new cases on June 19 and 20