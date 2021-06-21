Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 21, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal recorded 1,421 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths on June 20; no one who has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine has died of the infection, none who were infected have been critically ill, according to health officials; overall COVID-19 infection rate decreasing in country and Tarai, but rising in hill districts; number of infections have shown a dip as the number of tests have gone down
- COVID-19 deaths in second wave hotspot Parsa has come down to zero, no coronavirus fatality recorded since June 15; Nepal has facility to identify only the Alpha variant of COVID-19
- European Union not to give COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal directly, will share the jabs only through COVAX; government officials claim vaccine through COVAX will arrive within two weeks; Nepal desperately needs COVID-19 vaccines, will have good news about vaccines in a couple days, says Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang
- China’s Sinopharm will provide 4 million doses of Vero Cell in next 2.5 months; government has okayed buying doses worth not over Rs 4,500,000,000 in first phase; China has expressed displeasure over Nepal talking about the vaccine deal
- Many Bajhang villagers refuse to undergo COVID-19 test for fear of testing positive and missing out on the planting season; Melamchi flood displaced say no to Antigen Test for fear of being separated from families in camps if tested positive
- People visiting Rolpa Hospital in need of COVID-19 counseling, showing symptoms of anxiety brought on by pandemic and prohibitory orders; problems of post-COVID-19 syndrome seen in many recovered patients in Lumbini Province
- Around 30 to 40 poorer countries have suspended their COVID-19 vaccination drives due to lack of doses, says World Health Organization’s COVAX frontman
Recurring Themes:
- Prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley extended till June 28 with some relaxations in place, private vehicles and taxis to ply on odd-even rule basis, shops allowed to be reopened on certain days; prohibition extended in Gorkha, Syangja, Makwanpur; Gulmi business body mandates compulsory Antigen Tests for Tamghas traders to reopen shops; Valley eateries start food delivery service
- No relief package yet for the urban poor who have lost their livelihoods to the lockdown