Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 2, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

800,000 of 1,000,000 doses of vaccine provided by China arrive in Nepal; Director of Sukraraj Teku Hospital wants vulnerable Chepang and Raute communities to be the priority for vaccination; next vaccination drive from June 8

5,285 new COVID-19 cases, 68 fatalities reported on June 1; mucormycosis seen in more than 10 COVID-19-infected, says Health Ministry; number of COVID-19 cases has reached 213 in Barpak, Gandaki Province to mobilize more healthcare workers for the remote village

Social stigma attached with COVID-19 making it difficult for healthcare workers to convince Lumbini rural folk to go for tests

Budget earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine procurement not enough for 60-70 per cent of population that will be needed to be inoculated to protect citizens from the third wave, say experts

Cyber sexual exploitation and harassment has gone up since imposition of prohibitory order: Central Cyber Bureau; cases of violence against women have also surged

Health Ministry has ordered all hospitals to reveal fees and charges levied on patients within the next 7 days