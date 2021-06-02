Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 2, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • 800,000 of 1,000,000 doses of vaccine provided by China arrive in Nepal; Director of Sukraraj Teku Hospital wants vulnerable Chepang and Raute communities to be the priority for vaccination; next vaccination drive from June 8

  • 5,285 new COVID-19 cases, 68 fatalities reported on June 1; mucormycosis seen in more than 10 COVID-19-infected, says Health Ministry; number of COVID-19 cases has reached 213 in Barpak, Gandaki Province to mobilize more healthcare workers for the remote village

  • Social stigma attached with COVID-19 making it difficult for healthcare workers to convince Lumbini rural folk to go for tests

  • Budget earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine procurement not enough for 60-70 per cent of population that will be needed to be inoculated to protect citizens from the third wave, say experts

  • Cyber sexual exploitation and harassment has gone up since imposition of prohibitory order: Central Cyber Bureau; cases of violence against women have also surged

  • Health Ministry has ordered all hospitals to reveal fees and charges levied on patients within the next 7 days

  • Nepali Congress to start ‘Health Equipment Facilitation Campaign’ with biomedical engineer to fight COVID-19 pandemic

RECURRING THEME(S)

  • Investigation committee has submitted report on the Bheri Hospital vandalization and beating up of healthcare staff to Chief District Officer of Dang

