Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 2, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
800,000 of 1,000,000 doses of vaccine provided by China arrive in Nepal; Director of Sukraraj Teku Hospital wants vulnerable Chepang and Raute communities to be the priority for vaccination; next vaccination drive from June 8
5,285 new COVID-19 cases, 68 fatalities reported on June 1; mucormycosis seen in more than 10 COVID-19-infected, says Health Ministry; number of COVID-19 cases has reached 213 in Barpak, Gandaki Province to mobilize more healthcare workers for the remote village
Social stigma attached with COVID-19 making it difficult for healthcare workers to convince Lumbini rural folk to go for tests
Budget earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine procurement not enough for 60-70 per cent of population that will be needed to be inoculated to protect citizens from the third wave, say experts
Cyber sexual exploitation and harassment has gone up since imposition of prohibitory order: Central Cyber Bureau; cases of violence against women have also surged
Health Ministry has ordered all hospitals to reveal fees and charges levied on patients within the next 7 days
Nepali Congress to start ‘Health Equipment Facilitation Campaign’ with biomedical engineer to fight COVID-19 pandemic
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Investigation committee has submitted report on the Bheri Hospital vandalization and beating up of healthcare staff to Chief District Officer of Dang