Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 18, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
- Nepal reported 1,768 new COVID-19 cases, 39 fatalities on June 17; COVID-19 infection soaring in Mugu’s Mugamkarmarong Rural Municipality; positivity stands at 70 per cent in Sindhuli, one person dying of COVID-19 every day; Kanchanpur seeing a steady decline in infections in past two weeks
- Monsoon doubles risk of COVID-19 infections as temporary shelters for the flood-displaced could turn into coronavirus hotspots; Health Ministry urges all to stay alert in the face of floods and landslides, maintain health protocols
- People showing post-COVID-19 symptoms visiting hospitals fearing they’ve been reinfected due to lack of proper counseling
- Nationwide seroprevalence study yet to be conducted
- Modality of prohibitory orders to be changed across the nation, final decision to be made after observing state of COVID-19 infection till June 21; smart lockdown will probably be enforced then
Recurring Themes:
- Government going ahead with its decision to buy 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese company Sinopharm; will buy 1 million in first lot, bring remaining 3 million gradually in lots of 500,000; inoculation will start in July-August
- Elderly people in Chitwan’s remote areas run away from homes to avoid taking COVID-19 vaccine; Rautahat locals turn out in good numbers for second dose of Covishield vaccine; Nepalis with multiple entry visas flying to USA to get COVID-19 vaccine