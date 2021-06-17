Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 17, 2021)
Emerging Themes:
Nepal reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on June 16; COVID-19 infection increasing in 10 districts since last 14 days; though infection rate has come down to around 20 per cent, some places still stand at 50 showing crisis of the pandemic in rural areas; Nepal will not see another peak in infections in second wave, but risk of people not exposed getting infected still exists, says infectious disease expert Dr Sher Bahadur Pun
World Health Organization appeals to international community to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal; government to buy 4 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine
Some hospitals say they have not received the healthcare materials sent by the Department of Health Services
Recurring Themes:
- Ex-ambassador Bijaykant Karna says Prime Minister KP Oli government’s vaccine diplomacy is a complete failure; no response to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s missives to different heads of states seeking COVID-19 vaccines is a diplomatic failure, say observers