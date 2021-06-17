Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 17, 2021)

Nepal reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on June 16; COVID-19 infection increasing in 10 districts since last 14 days; though infection rate has come down to around 20 per cent, some places still stand at 50 showing crisis of the pandemic in rural areas; Nepal will not see another peak in infections in second wave, but risk of people not exposed getting infected still exists, says infectious disease expert Dr Sher Bahadur Pun