Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (June 17, 2021)

Emerging Themes:

  • Nepal reported 2,014 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on June 16; COVID-19 infection increasing in 10 districts since last 14 days; though infection rate has come down to around 20 per cent, some places still stand at 50 showing crisis of the pandemic in rural areas; Nepal will not see another peak in infections in second wave, but risk of people not exposed getting infected still exists, says infectious disease expert Dr Sher Bahadur Pun

  • World Health Organization appeals to international community to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal; government to buy 4 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

  • Some hospitals say they have not received the healthcare materials sent by the Department of Health Services

Recurring Themes:

  • Ex-ambassador Bijaykant Karna says Prime Minister KP Oli government’s vaccine diplomacy is a complete failure; no response to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s missives to different heads of states seeking COVID-19 vaccines is a diplomatic failure, say observers

